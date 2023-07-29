Play Brightcove video

Chris Lewis spoke to our reporter Mike Griffiths on Friday's Wales at Six

A former paratrooper who has spent six years on an epic journey around the UK coastline for charity finally crossed the finish line on Saturday with his partner, dog and baby son.

Chris Lewis set off from Llangennith beach on the Gower Peninsula in August 2017 with a mission to raise £100,000 for armed forces charity the Soldiers', Sailors and Airmen's Families Association (SSAFA).

Since then, he has walked more than 19,000 miles and raised more than £355,000 for the charity.

He kept his thousands of followers on Facebook updated throughout his journey. Credit: Facebook

Before Chris set off in 2017, his daughter Caitlin had left home for college and he was suffering from severe depression and was at risk of becoming homeless.

He said he had just £10 in his pocket, a pair of ill-fitting boots and just a few days of supplies.

During his incredible journey, he adopted a dog called Jet, fell in love and become engaged to Kate Barron, 36, before welcoming their first child together - a baby boy named Magnus.

On his journey he adopted a dog called Jet, fell in love and become engaged to Kate Barron and welcomed a baby boy named Magnus.

They will be joined by supporters as they walked the final mile together – finishing on Llangennith beach at around 12.30pm on Saturday.

On Saturday, the family were joined by supporters as they walked the final mile together – finishing on Llangennith beach at around 12.30pm.

Writing on Facebook, where Mr Lewis is followed by almost 150,000 people, the veteran said: "The flame inside me back then was so dim it hardly had any life left in it.

"And now she burns stronger and brighter than ever before." Mr Lewis said he was filled with pride.

The adventure along the coast saw Mr Lewis spend the first coronavirus lockdown on an uninhabited Shetland island, Hildasay.

Three years into the task, he met Ms Barron in Scotland and she joined his walk a few months later.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...