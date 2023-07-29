A major road that runs through the Cynon Valley has been closed near Mountain Ash because of an accident.

The A4059 between the Cwm Cynon Business Park and Abercynon has been closed in both directions since around 10am this morning, Saturday 29 July.

Traffic has been very busy as drivers and other road users divert through neighbouring villages Penrhiwceiber, Ynysboeth and Abercynon.

The B4275 the three villages is showing as red on Google Maps, meaning traffic is moving slowly. Credit: Google Maps

The A4059 is closed in both directions between Cwm Cynon Business Park and Abercynon. Credit: Google Maps

Police have not confirmed whether anyone has been injured.

Both South Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service have been asked to comment on today's incident.

