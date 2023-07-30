A search has resumed off the Anglesey coast amid fears a person has been swept off rocks into the water.

The coastguard rescue helicopter and lifeboat were scrambled last night, Saturday 29 July.

North Wales Police described it as a "serious incident" adding its officers are supporting the coastguard with the incident at Raven's Point, Trearddur Bay.

The search started on Saturday evening. Credit: Liam Smith

Officers have urged members of the public to avoid the area while the search continues.

The force posted on social media on Saturday night saying: "There is a serious police incident currently ongoing at Raven's Point, Trearddur Bay, Anglesey.

"Members of the public are politely requested to leave/not to attend the area, as their presence is impeding on the operation there. Thank you for your co-operation in this matter."