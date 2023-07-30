Anglesey: Coastguard and RNLI continue search operation off Trearddur Bay
A search has resumed off the Anglesey coast amid fears a person has been swept off rocks into the water.
The coastguard rescue helicopter and lifeboat were scrambled last night, Saturday 29 July.
North Wales Police described it as a "serious incident" adding its officers are supporting the coastguard with the incident at Raven's Point, Trearddur Bay.
Officers have urged members of the public to avoid the area while the search continues.
The force posted on social media on Saturday night saying: "There is a serious police incident currently ongoing at Raven's Point, Trearddur Bay, Anglesey.
"Members of the public are politely requested to leave/not to attend the area, as their presence is impeding on the operation there. Thank you for your co-operation in this matter."