Video report by ITV Wales journalist Brad Williams

Eight charities have raised more than £132,000 by competing against each other in an ice hockey fundraiser event in Cardiff.

Charities including Mind, Prostate Cancer UK, the British Heart Foundation and Help for Heroes all took part in the annual UK Charity All Stars Weekend at the Vindico Arena.

Professional ice hockey stars including Cardiff Devils legend Steve Moria played alongside amateurs who wanted to support the charities.

Chris Thomas (left), whose family was supported by Tŷ Hafan, took part for the first time alongside seasoned player Rick Strang (right). Credit: Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice

The team representing Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice raised more than £18,000 for the charity, which supports children with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

Chris Thomas, from Caerphilly, took to the ice for the first time ever after his family was supported by Tŷ Hafan.

His daughter Scarlett began receiving care at the hospice at 10 months old after being diagnosed with a chromosomal condition so rare it did not have a name.

Credit: Chris Thomas

She died in 2018 aged four and since then his parents have raised more than £25,000 for the hospice.

Rick Strang, a seasoned player for the Tŷ Hafan team, said he was inspired to compete after meeting Scarlett.

"These guys, when everything shut down for covid, Ty Hafan really struggled.

"This is a charity that needs about £5 million a year to keep going, so anything we can do to help and events like this.

"I think our teams have raised something around £18,000. That's why these things are important."

The event has raised more than £1 million in the 13 years it has been running.

UK Charity All Stars committee member Steve Baker said: "With this very tight ice hockey family, because it's not a world sport like football or rugby, they just seem to come together.

"The result of it is they raise hundreds of thousands of pounds every year so it's great."

The event runs throughout the weekend with spectators asked for donations to enter.

