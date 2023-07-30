Play Brightcove video

Video credit: Liam Smith

A search has been stood down for a person reported to have been swept into the sea from rocks at Trearddur Bay.

The coastguard said no one was found after an extensive operation which saw its members going into the water in rough sea conditions and strong winds.

It involved the coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon, RNLI lifeboats from Treaddur Bay and the police and ambulance service.

The coastguard said it was an extensive search in rough weather conditions. Credit: Liam Smith

North Wales Police had described it as a "serious incident" adding its officers were supporting the coastguard.

Officers had urged members of the public to avoid the area while the search continued.

The search was stood down shortly before 4pm. Coastguard rescue teams were involved from Cemaes, Holyhead, Moelfre, Penmon and Rhosneigr.