Tributes to Welsh rugby legend Clive ‘Top Cat’ Rowlands who has died aged 85

Former Wales international Clive Rowlands, one of the most towering figures in the history of Welsh rugby, has died at the age of 85.

He captained, coached and managed Wales before becoming present of the Welsh Rugby Union after serving on the General Committee for many years.

He also served as manager of the British & Irish Lions.

Known universally by his nickname ‘Top Cat’, he became a totemic figure in Welsh rugby throughout the sixties and seventies.

The Welsh rugby team in 1970 with Clive Rowlands as captain. Credit: PA Images

Born in Upper Cwmtwrch on 14 May 1938, he was admitted to the Craig y Nos TB hospital in the Swansea Valley aged eight but battled back to full fitness to later become an international scrum half.

Paying tribute, the Welsh Rugby Union said: "His Wales debut came against England on 19 January 1963 at the Arms Park, when he partnered David Watkins at half-back.

"Both players made their debuts in a 13-6 defeat on an icy pitch, with Rowlands being given the honour of leading the side.

"He captained Wales in every one of his 14 international appearances between 1963-65.

"His strong views on coaching, which he had included in a letter to all member clubs, obviously struck a chord and the next phase of his rugby life quickly developed.

"He went on to manage the Wales team at the inaugural World Cup in 1987, still Wales’ most successful tournament having finished third, and managed the British & Irish Loins on their series winning tour to Australia in 1989.

"He became President of the Welsh Rugby Union in 1989 and was added to the Welsh Sports Hall of Fame ‘Roll of Honour’ in 2013.

"A schoolteacher in his early life, he battled against bowel cancer in the nineties."

The Welsh Rugby Union thanked Mr Rowlands for his "immense contribution to our game" and sent its condolences to Clive’s family and friends.