Video credit: Chris Summerhill & Darren Edds

A runner from Aberdare is set to take on his biggest challenge yet all in aid of a children's mental health charity.

Gareth Jones hopes to break a new record with his 800 mile run from John O'Groats to Lands End.

The 33-year-old from Cwmaman said he is currently feeling all the emotions as he looks to start the epic journey on Monday 7 August.

Mr Jones is aiming to complete it in just 12 days and he told ITV News that he is "really excited". He said the current record is 12 days and 13 hours.

Mr Jones told ITV News that his family has been a big support. Credit: Mental Health Wanderer on Facebook

The reason for doing it, he said, is to raise awareness of mental health and show people that anything can be possible.

Last August, Mr Jones completed a 300-mile run from Conwy to Cardiff to raise money for cancer charities following the death of a three-year-old boy.

He ran in honour of Harri Stickler, who died of Leukaemia, taking his ashes with so he could go "on a journey he would never forget".

Looking beyond his latest challenge, Mr Jones said he is planning to go into more schools to share his experiences next year. He did a couple of school visits in 2022 "which seemed to go down well".

Mr Jones overcame problems with drugs and battled an eating disorder to join the army. Credit: Mental Health Wanderer on Facebook

He told ITV News: "It's important for me because my past before I joined the army involved drug abuse and I went through my own mental health issues and I was as far as down and out as possible.

"So to reach the milestone I'm at now it's important to me just to show others that are in a same situation as I used to be that there's still hope for them."

"I will be raising money for a children's mental health organisation because I feel the younger stages of life are detrimental to securing a bright future for our children.

"I suffered for more than 10 years and I've done awful things, now I'm a soldier and have a passion to change perspectives of those that need a push."

