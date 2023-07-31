The family of a man swept out to sea off the coast of Anglesey have thanked the teams that helped in the search for him.

Gareth Bowen, 46, is still missing after he was reported to have gone missing near rocks at Trearddur Bay.

Mr Bowen is still missing Credit: North Wales Police

Despite multi-agency searches taking place since Saturday evening, Gareth has not been found.

The incident was reported at 7.05pm and HM Coastguard co-ordinated the response.

It said said no one was found after an "extensive operation" which saw its members going into the water in rough sea conditions and strong winds.

The reports a man had entered the water sparked a huge multi-agency search Credit: Liam Smith

Officers had urged members of the public to avoid the area while the search continued.

The coastguard’s searches in the area have since been stood down but police enquiries are ongoing.

Gareth’s family have thanked the agencies involved in the searches.

In a statement, Gareth’s mother, Lorraine, said: “Our family are extremely grateful for the searches and effort undertaken by all of the agencies involved in the searches to find Gareth since Saturday evening.”

