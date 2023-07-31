An empty house in south Wales deemed dangerous that no-one could view inside has been sold for five time its actual price.

More than 100 bids were placed to secure the keys of the property which people had to bid blind for. The house in the Bridgend village of Ogmore Vale was priced at just £14,000, but it came with a disclaimer of the potential amount of work required inside.

But, the warnings didn't appear to put people off. There was a struggle to the very end of the auction to secure the house, with 109 bids fighting it out to pick up the keys of this wreck coming from 13 bidders.

All the prospective buyers were advised that they should only view the fire-damaged house from the outside via the rear lane. Credit: Media Wales

The house was sold to bidder 13 for £71,500 - more than five times the guide price.

A Fire Brigade safety notice was pinned to the front door warning of its condition.

All the prospective buyers were advised that they should only view the fire-damaged house from the outside via the rear lane.The mystery house was being sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, with Angie Davey from the company giving a few hints on the work required inside.

Before the auction Angie said:" We have not been able to inspect the property but we are informed by the vendor that the accommodation previously consisted of two reception rooms, kitchen, three bedrooms and bathroom.

"There is a rear garden, which is overgrown, and lane access."Even though this could be seen as the ultimate doer-upper and will require all sorts of construction skills to make it habitable, it has created quite strong pre-auction interest from those relishing a challenge and who can see the real potential for this building."Contracts have been exchanged but the sale is not complete until 24 August, when the real state of the house will be revealed.

