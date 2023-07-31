A man who bought three Spanish villas after stealing from the taxpayer has been ordered to pay £1.2 million back or face another seven years in jail.

Graham Drury, 71, of Wrexham, was jailed for five and a half years in 2021 after submitting fraudulent VAT returns to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Drury was told to pay a £1.2m confiscation order within three months or have seven years added to his prison sentence at a hearing in Mold Crown Court on 28 July.

Drury used the stolen money to buy assets including two Rolex watches. Credit: HMRC

He used stolen money to buy several properties; one in the UK and three villas in Spainwhich he regularly visited on holiday.

Other assets included two Rolex watches and £100,000 in a bank account; of which HMRC restrained.

Debbie Porter, Operational Lead, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “Drury stole almost £2m of taxpayers’ money to fund a lavish lifestyle, which included Spanish villas, a luxury car and Rolex watches.

“He’s already paying the price for his crimes in jail and now must sell his assets or face even longer without his freedom. If he fails to pay the full order, he will still owe the money due after he is released."

Using his company, Drury Machine Sales Ltd, Drury was claiming fraudulent VAT repayments from HMRC on machinery that was never purchased.

Drury bought several properties with the stolen money, including three villas in Spain. Credit: HMRC

They said if Drury fails to pay his confiscation order, these assets will be disposed of and the proceeds transferred into the public purse.