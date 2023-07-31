Rail services in Wales could be disrupted by a week-long ban on overtime by train drivers in England.

It's part of a campaign of action in an ongoing national dispute over pay.

Aslef members at fifteen train companies in England will refuse to work overtime from Monday 31 July to Saturday 5 August.

There will also be an overtime ban again from 7 to 12 August.

Great Western Railway, Avanti West Coast and CrossCountry are among the companies affected.

Mick Whelan, ASLEF’s general secretary, said: "We don’t want to take this action – because we don’t want people to be inconvenienced – but the train companies, and the government which stands behind them, have forced us into this place because they refuse to sit down and talk to us and have not made a fair and sensible pay offer to train drivers who have not had one for four years – since 2019 – while prices have soared in that time by more than 12%.

"The proposal they made on Wednesday 26 April – of 4% with a further rise dependent, in a naked land grab, on drivers giving up terms & conditions for which we have fought, and negotiated, for years – was not designed to be rejected."

He added: "But we are determined to get a proper increase – a fair pay rise – for men and women who haven’t had one for four years while inflation has been roaring away. Our members, perfectly reasonably, want to be able to buy now what they could buy back in 2019."

CrossCountry urged customers to check their complete journeys prior to travelling, saying "short notice cancellations could happen."

The UK Government says it's improved an offer on pay and reform.

