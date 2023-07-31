Hywel Dda University Health Board has asked people to avoid visiting accident and emergency departments at its hospital sites unless they have a life-threatening illness or serious injury.

The health board, which is responsible for hospitals across west Wales, said it has seen an increase in patient numbers this morning, Monday 31 July.

It told ITV News that its staff are "working hard to assess and treat patients as quickly as possible".

Which hospitals are affected?

Bronglais Hospital

Glangwili Hospital

Prince Philip Hospital

Withybush Hospital

Hywel Dda University Health Board said patients should attend emergency departments if they are experiencing the following symptoms or injury:

Severe breathing difficulties, severe pain or bleeding

Chest pain or a suspected stroke

Serious trauma injuries (e.g. from a car crash)

Patients who are unsure what to do are being asked to use the NHS Wales online symptom checker or call NHS 111 Wales.

Keith Jones, Hywel Dda University Health Board’s Director of Secondary Care, said: "To ensure that we can treat patients appropriately, we ask those needing medical help to choose their healthcare services very carefully, so that only people with urgent or emergency care needs seek help from their local A&E."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...