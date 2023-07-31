Around 300 members of the Muslim Hikers group gathered over the weekend to embark on their annual climb up Yr Wyddfa.

The group was founded by Haroon Mota to create opportunities for people from the Muslim and South Asian communities to come together and reconnect with nature.

With trekking poles and coffee cups in their hand, it was an early start for these eager hikers.

It’s estimated that people from Black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds only make up to 1 % of people visiting national parks. Credit: Kadeer Ali

Mr Mota said the group started out as an Instagram page in 2020.

Now it is the largest community in the world for Muslims interested in the outdoors, according to Mr Mota.

He told ITV News: "People from all over the country are joining us, we’ve got someone travelling from Belgium as well.

"We’ve seen people in our events before travel all the way from San Francisco, New York and different parts of Europe and I think that symbolises the power of community."

Zahra Rose Alazaibi, who is the social media manager for Muslim Hikers, said: "I think for a lot of South Asians, they haven’t had the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors or to be outdoors have that safety net to be outdoors.

Zahra Rose Alazaibi said, "It’s a remarkable way to allow people to discover themselves, new passions and new hobbies."

It is estimated that people from Black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds only make up to 1 % of national park visitors, despite making up to around 14% of the general population.

Zarida Riaz, 51, is a nurse with the NHS, said,"I think it’s important to keep moving especially for women of my age with the menopause."

Muslim Hikers is hoping to increase the numbers through recruiting more members.

Zarida Riaz, 51, is a nurse with the NHS who has hiked with the group a number of times.

She said: “Working full-time means it can be hard to get out. I think it’s important to keep moving especially for women of my age with the menopause. So, you need to improve your mental health as well as be an influence for other people and be a role model.”

Members of the group came from a diverse range of backgrounds including senior NHS nurse. Credit: Kadeer Ali

Yr Wyddfa was the first summit the group climbed together, which is why they are marking their 3rd anniversary by returning to Eryri.

Muslim Hikers travel across the UK, exploring different locations each week, inspiring more people from the Muslim and South Asian communities to get outdoors.

