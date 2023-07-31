A serving police officer accused of sexually assaulting a young girl has gone on trial.

John Stringer, 41, from Cardiff works for Gwent Police in south east Wales.

He is charged with five offences against the girl which allegedly took place over almost two years between December 2019 and July 2021.

These charges include two counts of sexual assault by touching, two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and one count of causing a child to watch a sexual act.

John Stringer denies the offences Credit: PA Images

Stringer went on trial at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday and has denied the allegations.

Opening the case, Ian Wright, prosecuting, told the jury: “At the time of these alleged offences this defendant was a serving police officer with Gwent Constabulary.”

Mr Wright said the the defendant’s alleged abuse came to light after the girl, who was known to him, made a disclosure to her primary school teaching assistant.

The school immediately notified her parents and South Wales Police then interviewed her on 15 July 2021.

Mr Wright said: “(The girl) disclosed to the police in that video interview that she was being sexually assaulted by this defendant.”

The prosecutor said the victim had told the police that Stringer had touched her inappropriately under a blanket and her clothing and would show her pornographic videos with half-naked women in it and ask her to “mimic” the actions of the performers.

The victim told police that Stringer asked her if she touched herself at home and to be careful her parents did not catch her.

Mr Wright said: “He would tell her that if that happened, if adults were to find out, it would be her fault."

There was a break in the alleged offending due to the Covid-19 lockdowns and that when restrictions eased the sexual abuse resumed, the court heard.

The offences are not related to his activities as a police officer.

Stringer was arrested on 12 July 2021 and, after being cautioned, told the arresting officers: “It’s a shock.”

He was interviewed and, despite denying the girl’s account, he was later charged.

The prosecution said experts will be called to show how Stringer had “very very many searches” for adult pornography on his mobile phone.

The trial continues.