A young child was left locked inside a nursery after staff thought they had been collected by their parents.

The incident, saw the child who was under the age of five, left alone for up to 15 minutes at Sweet P Daycare in Caerphilly Road, Birchgrove, Cardiff.

The nursery looks after up to 44 children aged from 6 weeks to 5-years for the fee-paying nursery.The nursery said management had carried out an internal investigation which found IT software used by staff showed the child had been collected when it had not.

Describing it as an "isolated incident", the nursery said the safety of children was its "utmost priority" and that new measures had been adopted to ensure the incident did not happen again.

It read: "At Sweet P Nursery, we take the safety and wellbeing of all children in our care as our utmost priority.

"We understand the significant responsibility we hold in providing a secure environment for each child, and we are committed to continuously improving our procedures to prevent any potential incidents.

"Following an isolated incident at our Birchgrove nursery, our management team conducted a thorough internal investigation to address the issue and enhance our child drop-off and collection process. The specialist childcare software we rely on had indicated that a child was collected, when, in fact, the child remained at the nursery.

"We took immediate action by involving the appropriate regulatory body, CIW, to ensure that our investigation was conducted with the utmost professionalism and that steps were taken to prevent any future occurrences."

The nursery said as a result of the investigation, it will implement an "additional step" in its sign-in /sign-out procedure. "Whilst Sweet P would like to rely on technology to streamline our processes, it is apparent that technology alone cannot be fully relied on. We have therefore reinstated a second stage to the process, whereby parents are required to personally sign out their child at the end of the day, providing an extra layer of security and accountability.

"At Sweet P Nursery, we are keen to learn from any mistakes and constantly strive to improve our processes to prevent failures no matter how small. We remain dedicated to maintaining the trust and confidence of our parents and the community by upholding the highest standards of child safety and care."Please feel free to reach out to our management team if you have any further questions or concerns. Your child's safety and well-being are of the utmost importance to us, and we will continue to work diligently to ensure the highest level of care at Sweet P Nursery."

Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) and Cardiff Council both confirmed they are in communication with the nursery and each other following the incident.

It has not been stated what, if any, further action will be taken.

A spokeswoman for CIW, the independent regulator of social care and childcare in Wales, said the organisation was now working closely with the nursery and local authority.The spokeswoman said: “We have been made aware of the situation and have taken the appropriate steps in accordance with our standard policies and procedures. We continue to work closely with the provider and local authority to ensure the safety of all children who use the service.”A Cardiff council spokesman further confirmed that safeguarding actions were ongoing following the incident. The spokesman said: “Children’s Services has been fully informed and is engaging with the nursery and partners, including Care Inspectorate Wales, in taking forward safeguarding actions.”