The daughter of a motorbike lover who died on her 21st birthday spent the first anniversary of his death climbing Yr Wyddfa.

Lauren Barltrop was raising money for the Wales Air Ambulance, a charity which helped to fly him to hospital following a motorbike accident.

However, despite the efforts of medics, her father, Peter, died.

The 22-year-old said her father loved dirt biking and would travel around the country taking part in events and was a member of several bike clubs.

Peter Barltrop was a bike enthusiast. Credit: Lauren Barltrop

She had been on holiday with her mother, Lisa, in Venice when she received the call to say that her dad had been involved in a motorbike accident.

Peter Barltrop, 56, came off his dirt bike on the first day of the Welsh 2 Day Enduro race in mid Wales on 23 June last year.

The Wales Air Ambulance took him to the University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff but Peter died two days later.

She explained how her father visited Wales every year to take part in the race.

He absolutely loved it, and he looked forward to it every year, Ms Barltrop said.

She added: "It was the first year back after Covid-19 and he was so excited about it. Unfortunately, he fell off his bike and needed the assistance of the Wales Air Ambulance.

“Mum and I were in Italy and caught the first flight back to Gatwick Airport and thendrove straight to Cardiff to be with my dad in hospital.

"My brother Sam was already there and sadly my dad died on my 21st birthday on 25 June. We were all together when he passed away which we are grateful for.

On her walk up Wales' highest mountain, she was joined by her brother Sam, 25, and her partner Zen.

They raised a total of £1,085 for the Wales Air Ambulance.

“We knew it would be a tough day marking the first anniversary of his death and also my first birthday without him, so that was the main reason we decided to climb Yr Wyddfa.

She said she had plenty of fond memories riding on the back of her dad’s bike when she was younger, and Sam used to go riding with Peter on one of his three bikes.

She said: “My dad loved being on his bike, it was his escape.

“I think the Wales Air Ambulance is an amazing charity. When dad was found, he was quickly taken to hospital, where we had the chance to be with him before he died.

“We are grateful for everything the medics did to help Dad. Even a year on, it still doesn’tseem real.

"It feels good to donate to a good cause and help continue the fantastic work of the Wales Air Ambulance.”

