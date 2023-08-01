A person has died after being hit by a car on a motorway, police have confirmed.

Gwent Police said officers received reports of the crash involving a person and a car just after 2am on Monday on the M48 near Chepstow.

The motorway was closed between junction two of the M48 and junction 23 of the M4 for more than 17 hours whilst the police carried out their investigation. It reopened just before 7pm on Monday evening.

In a statement, the force said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the M48, near Dewstow in Chepstow, at around 2.25am on Monday 31 July.

"Officers attended to assist with traffic management and the collision involved a person and a car.

"We’re appealing for any motorists, especially those with dashcam, who were travelling on the M48 in either direction between 1am and 3.30am to contact us.

"Officers would also like to hear from motorists who were using the Newhouse bridge, and those with dashcam footage, between the same times to contact us as well.

Police are urging anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference number 2300253683.