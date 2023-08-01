A "vile rapist" from Bridgend has been jailed for raping and assaulting two victims.

Steffan Jones, 25, sexually assaulted one woman in May 2021 when she was drunk and recorded the attack on his phone to show his flatmate.

South Wales Police said one of his victims was naked and drunk when Jones carried out the assault.

Prior to the attack, he tricked her into a drinking game which left her vomiting into a sink.

Officers from South Wales Police arrested and charged him following a joint investigation with Dyfed-Powys Police.

He was found guilty at trial of one count of rape and two counts of assault by penetration.

Judge David Wynn Morgan described Jones as a "sexual predator, a liar, and a narcissist" as he handed Jones a 15-year sentence.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Coakley said: "Jones is a vile rapist who is now where he deserves to be.

"I applaud the two victims for having an extreme amount of courage to bring their complaint forward and ensure the conviction of their attacker.”

