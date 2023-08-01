A rare caterpillar seen as an "omen of death" was spotted inching across a path at a beauty spot.

Madeleine Bucki came across the green and purple giant insect while walking with her young son through Dingle nature reserve on Anglesey.

She said: “I was shocked to find it. They are a migrant species and quite a rare find in the UK."

“I have always loved butterflies and moths, and this is one I have been hoping to see in the wild since I was a young child.

"It’s been 26 years waiting for this, so I was thrilled to find it.”

Death’s Head caterpillars emerge as the largest moths seen in Britain, with a wingspan as wide as the caterpillar is long.

Only a handful cross the English Channel to the UK each summer.

The moth takes its name from a skull-like marking and it is also known as the “bee robber” because it uses its proboscis to break into beehives and suck out honey.

Death’s Head caterpillars and moths are occasionally seen in north Wales.

In 2003, Death’s Head caterpillar larvae were found at Bangor University’s experimental blight-resistant potatoes in Gwynedd.

Another man shared a photo of a Death’s Head caterpillar seen recently at Cefni reservoir.

Ms Bucki added: "This caterpillar was right in the middle of the path - you couldn’t miss it.

"I hope there are more of them out there – and I hope that sharing the photo encourages people to get out into nature and see what they find."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...