Delays to DBS checks are causing recruitment issues in the nursery sector, ITV News has been told.

A DBS check, which stands for Disclosure and Barring Service, is often used for people who are being considered for working with children or vulnerable adults, and is a way for companies to check their criminal record.

Colum Sullivan, the manager of Sadie and Franks Nursery in Ogmore by Sea near Bridgend said delays to these checks being processed, which he said can take almost two months at times, is forcing people out of the industry.

He said: "The biggest issue is in enticing people to come into the care sector and the difficulties with how long it takes to get the qualification.

"The biggest issue we’re experiencing at the moment is with the DBS checks.

"The worst case we can demonstrate is where it’s taken 59 days for somebody’s DBS checks which used to be known as the criminal records check.

"It was a senior level employee at the management level and after 51 days, they chose to not come and join us.

Colum Sullivan, the manager of Sadie and Franks Nursery said,"These delays force the carer to take a job in another sector."

"The employee said that it wasn't the first time it’s happened to her but she's withdrawing from the application because it’s taken so long and she needs to earn money.”

Mr Sullivan said other challenges in the sector are also having an impact on recruitment.

"Supermarket chains and fast food restaurants are offering really high rates of pay and because of the cost of living crisis, people are making that decision to go for the money in the short term rather than a long term career progression," he said.

A spokesperson for the DBS said: “We would point out that for this year the average turnaround time for all Enhanced DBS checks requested by the specific complainant is 15 days, with 60% of those checks completed for the nursery in under 10 days.

“We work hard to keep the wait times for DBS checks to a minimum.

"In June 2023, we completed a total of 610,401 DBS checks. The average time taken to complete a Basic DBS check was 1 day, for a Standard DBS check it was 1.5 days and for an Enhanced DBS check it was 12.2 days."

Highlighting the challenges around in the recruitment in the childcare sector, the Welsh Government said: "The 10 Year Childcare, Play and Early Years workforce plan sets out how we will develop and professionalising the childcare and play workforce and attract the right people into the sector, we are undertaking a refresh of this plan to ensure it is still fit for purpose.

"Activity within the Plan includes the 100% business rates relief for registered childcare premises and the continued expansion of Flying Start programme."

