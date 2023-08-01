An 800-year-old castle in north Wales has been vandalised in an "unbelievable" attack.

Police are appealing for information following the incident at the Dolbadarn Castle in Llanberis. Cadw reported to the authorities that part of the castle’s round tower had been deliberately damaged with a hammer.

North Wales Police's rural crime team officer PCSO Rhys Evans recently visited the site to film a video of the scene.

The incident is believed to have happened sometime during mid-July Credit: Daily Post Wales

The clip shows a gap in a wall leading to the doorway of the castle which is believed to have been hacked-off.The culprit is thought to have scaled the tower and brought the tool to the top where part of the historic monument, overlooking Llyn Padarn (Lake Padarn), was "smashed" up.

The incident, which is believed to have happened sometime during mid-July, was caught on camera and the footage is currently under police review.

Dolbadarn Castle is thought to have been built as early as the 1220s by Llywelyn the Great and lies in the centre of Llanberis.

Posting the appeal on social media, PCSO Rhys Evans said: “Unbelievably, somebody is reported to have climbed up to the top with a hammer and smashed part of the round tower. This beautiful monument, which dates back to the 12th or early 13th century, is part of our heritage and should be respected.“The incident has been recorded and that footage is currently being reviewed. I am asking anyone who visited the site during July and who might have seen anything suspicious, or anyone with information, to get in touch with us on 101, or via the website.”

