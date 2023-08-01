Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Cymru Wales' National Correspondent Rob Osborne

The new trams that will be used by passengers in the south Wales valleys and Cardiff next year have been officially unveiled as part of a multi-million pound project to transform the rail network.

The new metro system has been designed to improve travel around South Wales and connect the valleys with the capital. But since works began, the project has faced multiple delays and has caused disruption for commuters because of the construction work.

They will be able to run on both rail and tram lines and will operate on electrical lines and battery power.

They will be housed at a new depot in Taffs Well and the signals for the core valley lines will also controlled from there.

The new trams were unveiled this week Credit: Transport for Wales

So, how exactly will the metro system work?

What is the South Wales Metro?

The metro itself will be an integrated network of bus, rail and active travel and is one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in decades.

It will mean brand new trains, and more regular services on the network, with a particular emphasis on the 'Core Valley Lines' running to Cardiff. Powered by 170km of electric overhead lines and batteries, TfW hope its new trams will be a greener alternative.

The Coryton and Rhymney lines will also be electrified and run new vehicles.

What are the different phases of the metro project?

Phase 1 - This part of the project saw two new stations in Pye Corner and Ebbw Vale Town. It also included improvements to existing stations and local bus networks.

Phase 2 - This is the work which is currently underway. This involves the electrification of the ‘Core Valley lines’ which run in and out of the Cardiff to the valley stations. This phase will also mean a direct connection from the Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil lines to Cardiff Bay and the new Taff Wells depot.

Where will the SW metro go?

According to the Welsh Government plans, once it's completed the metro is expected to serve:

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Newport

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

The metro rail system will stretch over 140km across South Wales and also included bus routes and cycle paths. Credit: Transport for Wales (TfW)

Will there be new stations?

Most of the stations the metro will serve are already existing stops along the valley and mainlines.

There are proposals for six new stations which will be built along the new route, including stations in Llanwern, Cardiff Parkway and Crwys Road. It is expected that these will all be completed before the end of 2024.

How long will it take?

The second part of project, transforming the valley lines in and out of the capital, was supposed to be completed by 2023. However, because of Covid-19 delays the Welsh Government does not expect the project to be finished until the end of 2024.

What’s happening in Taffs Well?

Transport for Wales say they have spend £100 million building a brand-new depot to house the metro trams. The depot will also act as a control centre and signalling for trains on the Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil railway lines.

Karl Gilmore, Rail Infrastructure Director at TfW said: “We’re making huge progress at our depot at Taff’s Well and everything is now becoming very visual. The maintenance depot and control centre buildings are both erected and can be clearly seen and the railway tracks connecting the depot to the mainline have been laid.

Is it a tram or a train?

The vehicles which will run on the tracks are called ‘TramTrains’. They are lightweight, fully electric trams that can run along the existing railways. Though, unlike cities like Edinburgh and Manchester, we won't see these metro trams travelling across Welsh roads for now.

Dan Tipper, Chief Infrastructure Officer at Transport for Wales said: "What these tram trains give us the opportunity for is future expansion, so in terms of the future expansion, we can do on-street running as a tram system you'd expect to see."

What do the new trams look like?

Transport for Wales unveiled the new tram trains, which boast more seating. Each of the new trams, which have been specifically built for TfW, will hold 250 passengers and will be able to travel just over 60mph.

They are currently being test driven on the line between Pontypridd and Cardiff.

Speaking to ITV Wales about what passengers can expect from the new trams, Dan Tipper said: "People will see a pleasant environment - more seating, more capacity generally, improved performance, a quieter ride, a more efficient ride and a more environmentally friendly ride."

Some passengers have been critical of them as they will not have toilets on board. Rail bosses say that people will be no longer than 20 minutes away from a station toilet.

The new trams have more seating but there are no toilets on board. Credit: Transport for Wales (TfW)

How much will it cost?

The first phase of the metro system has already cost £77 million. This money has gone towards building two new stops and improving existing stations and tracks.

Transport for Wales estimate phase two of the metro system will cost £738 million, with funding coming from a variety of places, including the UK and Welsh Government and the European Regional Development Agency.

The Welsh Government will also spend a separate £800 million on the new trains for the network.

This will bring to total price tag of the metro project, so far, to more than £1.6 billion.

