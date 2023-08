A man has been found dead in the River Taff, Cardiff.

His body was discovered at around 9.45am on Wednesday morning, police confirmed.

South Wales Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue blocked off a section of Wood Street and a police cordon was in place. The road has since been re-opened.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said the Coroner has been informed.

They added "an investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances of his death."