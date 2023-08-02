Ospreys flanker Jac Morgan will captain Wales for the first time against England this weekend.

Ken Owens, who captained the side during the Six Nations, is currently not part of the squad as he battles a back injury.

As head coach Warren Gatland searches for a new leader ahead of the World Cup in France, Morgan has been given the nod in the first warm-up match.

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny will earn his 100th cap for Wales as he runs out in the No.15 jersey.

Wales boss Gatland said: "I’d like to make a special mention for Leigh Halfpenny who will win his 100th cap for Wales on Saturday.

"Reaching this milestone is an incredible achievement and testament to the player and person Leigh is. I know it will be a very special day for him and all his family."

There are five uncapped players in the matchday squad. Cardiff props Corey Domachowski and Keiron Assiratti join the experienced Ryan Elias in the front row.

Meanwhile, Gloucester centre Max Llewellyn partners George North in the centre.

On the bench, prop Henry Thomas, who has played international rugby but is now eligible for Wales, is in line for his first appearance in a red jersey and Taine Plumtree, who only signed for the Scarlets a number of weeks ago, is also a replacement.

Louis Rees-Zammit and Rio Dyer provide the threat out wide, whilst Scarlets half-back pairing of Gareth Davies and Sam Costelow also start.

Dafydd Jenkins partners Will Rowlands at second row, which is tipped to be one of the most hotly-contested departments in Warren Gatland's squad.

Christ Tshiunza and Aaron Wainwright join skipper Morgan in the back-row.

The team recently unveiled their new kit inspired by the Welsh National Anthem, ‘Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau’, which is featured in the shirts. Credit: Welsh Rugby Union

On the captaincy Gatland added: "We’ve named Jac as captain for this match and it is a great honour for him to be leading his country.

"We’ll be looking at probably having a different captain for each of the matches as we give as many as possible in the squad an opportunity to impress, but also mindful about potential combinations as we get closer to naming the World Cup squad."

Wales host England in their first Summer Series game this Saturday, 5 August at the Principality Stadium.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Max Llewellyn, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies; Corey Domachowski, Ryan Elias, Keiron Assiratti; Dafydd Jenkins, Will Rowlands; Christ Tshiunza, Jac Morgan (C), Aaron Wainwright.

Reps: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Henry Thomas, Ben Carter, Taine Plumtree, Tomos Williams, Dan Biggar, Mason Grady.