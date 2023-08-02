North Wales Police said a body has been found on an Anglesey beach.

Officers confirmed the man's body was discovered on Wednesday morning just before 10am.

In a statement, the force said: "We can confirm that we received a report at 9.45am this morning, August 2nd, to report the discovery of a man's body on the beach at Rhoscolyn, Anglesey."

The identity of the man has not yet been confirmed and police say enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.