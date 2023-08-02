Beachgoers on Anglesey are being warned to wear protective footwear after a person was stung by a venomous weever fish over the weekend. The Moelfre Coastguard officers have not named the beach where the incident happened, but said the weever fish alert applies to the island’s entire coastline.

The tiny fish are hard to detect as they bury themselves under the sand, leaving their poisonous spines sticking out.

A spokesperson from Moelfre Coastguard said: "Weever fish spend most of their time lying in the sand with their stinging spines raised." Credit: Media Wales

This year there have been few weever fish alerts along the Welsh coastline however stinging incidents usually peak when beaches become busier in the summer.A spokesperson from Moelfre Coastguard said: "Weever fish spend most of their time lying in the sand with their stinging spines raised waiting for flat fish.“So the majority of stings come from people standing on them barefoot. Our best advice is to wear some type of sea shoes or even old trainers.”

After getting stung by the fish, it can take around 30 minutes for the reaction to surface. Credit: Media Wales/Daily Post Wales

After getting stung by a weever fish, which measure about 3 - 5 inches long, the reaction can take around 30 minutes for the worst of the pain to start before it gradually starts to subside.

The symptoms include swelling, itching and numbness.In serious cases, victims can experience breathing problems, heart palpitations and low blood pressure.

Last week a beachgoer shared his experience of getting stung by a weever fish.He said: “It started at 3am like I’m having a start of a panic attack.

“My heart rate was all over the place. Funny enough, (it’s) not sore now (but) my heart’s racing, there’s ringing in my ears and I feel dizzy sick.”

Talking about treatment for stings, Moelfre Coastguard said: “Hot water immersion at the highest temperature is safe to do along with topping it up with hot water.

"Pain should start to ease but painkillers are advised.”

The risk of dogs being stung is low however problems can arise if they pick one up. If they are stung, a visit to the vet is advised to ensure all barbs are completely removed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...