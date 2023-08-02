June Fox-Roberts was killed by a stranger in her Llantwit Fardre home in November 2021 in what police described as "horrific" circumstances.

Luke Deeley was arrested two days later and charged with murdering the 65-year-old. He was later given a hospital order after admitting manslaughter.

His actions immediately after killing the grandmother were called "horrendous" by South Wales Police's Head of Major Crime.

So who was Ms Fox-Roberts and what happened to her on November 21, two years ago?

Police arrested Luke Deeley two days after he killed Ms Fox-Roberts Credit: Wales News Service

Who was June Fox-Roberts?

The 65-year-old was a grandmother and great-grandmother.

Ms Fox-Roberts, who had three children, had been a director of her family's IT firm but was also a renowned cook who ran a bakery nearby.

Her family said they were "heartbroken" and their world "imploded" when she died "in a horrific way by a complete stranger".

The family continued: "She adored her children and grandchildren, and although she set high standards for us, she would do anything to support and encourage us.

"She spent many hours teaching her grandchildren various skills including baking, gardening, knitting and crafts, and telling them stories of the ‘good old days’ from her childhood."

What happened to her?

Luke Deeley entered the mother-of-three’s home in St Annes Drive, Llantwit Fardre, near Pontypridd, on 21 November 2021 through an unlocked door and killed her, Newport Crown Court heard.

John Hipkin KC, prosecuting, said Ms Fox-Roberts had suffered blunt force injuries to the head, which included at least one blow to the forehead which rendered her unconscious, and there was evidence of being stamped on.

Mr Hipkin said he then "proceeded to decapitate and dismember her".

Ms Fox-Roberts’ body was discovered later by one of her daughters and a family friend who had become concerned they could not contact her.

It was the 65-year-old's daughter Abi who found her mother's body. She recalled the horrific scene she discovered and said: "I walked into the house, and that's when our lives changed. I'll never get those images out of my head."

Mrs Fox-Roberts' death shocked neighbours and large areas of nearby countryside were sealed off by police Credit: PA Images

Who is Luke Deeley and where is he now?

Prior to the killing, the 26-year-old, of Pontypridd, had previously been admitted to a psychiatric hospital and had for periods stopped taking his prescribed medication.

In September 2021, he enrolled at the University of South Wales and moved into shared student accommodation in the Roath area of Cardiff.

His housemates quickly found his behaviour “challenging” and after one incident on November 11 he was asked to move out – leaving all his belongings behind.

Deeley was sleeping rough and in the days before the killing police tracked his movements via CCTV around the Llantwit Fardre area. He was arrested two days later and charged with murder.

Mr Hipkin explained Deeley had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and due to the nature of his illness, the Crown had accepted his plea to the manslaughter of Mrs Fox-Roberts by reason of diminished responsibility.

The former art student, who was not known to Ms Fox-Roberts, received an indefinite hospital order with restrictions.

He was detained in a high-security hospital.

Police described the investigation as "detailed" and it involved months of "psychiatric evaluation alongside the criminal investigation".

You can find out more about how the case was solved in two-part documentary series Code Blue: The Killing of June Fox-Roberts on ITV 1 on 3 August at 9pm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...