A woman has been air-lifted to hospital with "potentially life-threatening injuries" following a crash involving a BMW car and a bus on the A5119, between Mold and Sychdyn.

Police confirmed that the driver of the car had been flown to hospital in Aintree.

Wales Air Ambulance arrived at the scene shortly after reports of the crash at around 7am on Wednesday morning.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today (Wednesday 2nd August) at 7.17am to a road traffic collision involving a car and a bus in Sychdyn, Mold."

"We sent two emergency ambulances, one Cymru high acuity response unit and one duty operational manager to the scene, where we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance service."

While the woman was taken to Aintree Hospital by helicopter, another person was taken by ambulance to Countess of Chester Hospital.

The road has been closed in both directions and North Wales Police advised drivers to avoid the area while emergency services worked at the scene.

The force is also appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

Sergeant Stephen Richards of the Roads Policing Unit said: “I’m urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision, and who is yet to speak to us, or anybody who was travelling in the area and who may have dash cam footage that could assist the investigation, to contact us immediately.

"The road will remain closed for a considerable period of time so I’d like to thank motorists and the local community in advance for their patience and understanding.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...