A five-year-old girl who became the youngest person to climb the UK's three highest mountains within the space for 48 hours has now been nominated for an award.

Through her expeditions, Seren Price, from Llangennech in south Wales, has raised thousands of pounds for the children's hospital who helped her as a baby.

Seren completed the challenge alongside her father, Glyn. Together they trekked more than 500 miles, conquering the summits of Yr Wyddfa - formally known as Snowdon - in north Wales, Ben Nevis in Scotland and Scafell Pike in northern England.

The dad and daughter had intended to complete the three peaks challenge in just a day, but stopped to help a fellow climber on Ben Nevis who had become fatigued and needed help back down the mountain.

Seren used her climbing experience to give the lady, who had become fatigued, torch assistance to help see where she was going.

Seren and her Dad, Glyn, climbed the UK's three highest peaks for charity. Credit: Glyn Price/JustGiving

Glyn said: "It took about two hours to get her down the zigzag path, down to the reservoir where the mountain rescue meet us with the air ambulance.

"Seren was brilliant in the fact she gave Lucozade to the lady to help give her energy and was helping her down the mountain."

Not a stranger to the summits of Wales' mountains, Seren scaled the 'Welsh three peaks', Yr Wyddfa , Cadair Idris in mid-Wales and Pen y Fan, when she was a toddler after first climbing when she was just aged three.

After her latest challenge, the young climber raised more than £7,000 for Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity, who cared for her when she was a baby.

She has now been selected as a finalist out of 13,000 nominees for the national JustGiving awards.

Seren’s father Glyn said: “It’s an honour, I am very excited that she has been put forward for this award.

“When we told Seren she had a big shy smile on her face, and she wants to say thank you to all the kind people that donated.

Seren has been hiking since she was a toddler. Credit: Glyn Price/JustGiving

“Seren loves an excuse to get dressed up and wear a pretty dress, make up and accessories. It would also be lovely for the whole family to celebrate a wonderful achievement.”

The JustGiving Charity award winners will be announced at a ceremony in London in September.

Earlier this year, the dad and daughter team told ITV News that they had their sights set even further afield and are hoping to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Everest base camp, and scale Mount Toubkal in North Africa.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...