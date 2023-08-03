Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' reporter Joanne Gallacher interviewed Wrexham AFC's manager and captain ahead of their debut game

All eyes are on the new kids on the block Wrexham AFC who are gearing up for their first season in the English Football League.

Fans have waited 15 years for this moment as the Dragons will take on Milton Keynes Dons FC in their first game in League Two on Saturday.

The side will be without their star striker Paul Mullin. Credit: Paul Mullin on Instagram

The side are starting without their star striker Paul Mullin, who became injured during a pre-season game with Manchester United during the club's US tour.

It was reported Paul Mullin was to convalesce at the home of the club’s co-owner Rob McElhenney for a “couple of weeks” before heading home to Wales from the United States following the injury.

Mullin suffered a punctured lung on July 26 after colliding with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop on the Welsh club’s US tour.

Phil Parkinson, the manager of Wrexham AFC remains confident about Wrexham's performance.

"We're very excited for the first game back in the League. It's going to be a great occasion for us", he said.

"I think we're gonna aim high just like all other teams we want to get up there. But the lads we've got, they've done well pre-season and we've got a good team as we've shown last year."

But does this add pressure to the squad?

Luke Young, the captain of the team said:"The big day is finally upon us."

"I think you just get that first game buzz of any season. You really get the adrenaline rush.

"The match day feel starts coming back and obviously the day being upon us on the weekend. It's one day that's going to live long in my memory and the fans who've been here through the heartache."

Reynolds and McElhenney earned widespread praise for their approach to Wrexham, frequently attending games and promoting the whole town. Credit: PA Images

For the community in Wrexham, there is a lot of praise for Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney who have not only helped the club get promoted, but supported local charities in the area too.

Sam Jones from Dynamic, a charity for children and young people with disabilities, said: "They've really put a lot of effort and have engaged with the community.

"It means a lot to everybody. The impact is huge, you'll see the town on Saturday at 3:00pm and it'll be buzzing.

Wrexham kick off their first season back in the Football League with a match against MK Dons Credit: PA Images

Wrexham's August fixtures:

August 5 - Wrexham AFC vs MK Dons will kick off from 3:00pm.

August 12- AFC Wimbledon vs Wrexham AFC from 3:00pm.

August 15- Walsall vs Wrexham AFC from 7:45pm.

August 19- Barrow vs Wrexham AFC from 3:00pm

