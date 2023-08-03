Gareth Anscombe has opened up on his relationship with No.10 rival Dan Biggar, admitting things were a "little awkward" in the beginning.

In a wide-ranging interview, Anscombe recalls entering the squad ahead of the 2015 World Cup, when Biggar was in the midst of nailing down the No.10 jersey.

The pair have been vying for it ever since, often bringing the best out of each other to Wales’ benefit.

Anscombe sat down with ITV Cymru Wales' Matt Southcombe ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France. Credit: PA

When asked about their relationship, Anscombe replied: “Really good actually. Oh, look, I suppose we've actually spent a fair bit of time around each other now.

“I think when I first came into the group around 2015 it can be awkward sometimes with guys in your position because you are fighting for the same spot.

“But over the years me and Biggs have really grown as a friendship and bounce off each other quite nicely.”

The fly-half was speaking exclusively in Wales at the World Cup: A Mountain to Climb which airs Thursday at 8:30pm on ITV Cymru Wales.

The interview took place in the Swiss Alps, where the Welsh rugby team were training ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France.

In 2019, Wales boss Warren Gatland struck gold when Anscombe and Biggar dovetailed to great effect amid a record winning streak and a Grand Slam in the build-up to the World Cup in Japan.

Rivals: Gareth Anscombe says his friendship with Dan Biggar has grown since he joined the team in 2015. Credit: PA

Anscombe was starting games and putting Wales in commanding positions, leaving it up to Biggar to come on and close the games out with a more pragmatic approach.

“Look, we get stuck into each other quite a lot, which is good fun,” Anscombe smiled.

“I managed to beat him at golf the other day. I made par on the last to beat him, so I’ve reminded him of that over the last couple of days, which has been fun.

“But no, I've only got good things to say about Biggs and what a servant he's been to the game in Wales - 100 test caps, captain. He certainly is going to go down as one of the greats of Welsh rugby, isn't he?

“He’s a great man and is certainly a competitor who isn't afraid to speak his mind, which is probably something that I relate to a little bit.

“Funnily enough we do actually have a really good friendship which has been nice. I've only good things to say about Biggs.”

But Anscombe and Biggar’s double act was broken up in devastating fashion four years ago, when the 32-year-old suffered a serious knee injury in a warm-up game against England.

The horrendously complicated procedure and rehabilitation almost ended his career but now he’s back and hoping to be part of things in France later this year.

“Oh, look, I don't know if you can ever talk about rugby union owing you anything,” he said.

Gareth Anscombe spent over two years out with injury after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament. Credit: PA

“But heading towards Japan I felt like the team was in such a good place.

"I really, truly felt that with a little bit of luck in those tight contests, we really could have won the World Cup.

“So I think that probably made it feel worse than maybe what it was. Like you said, I finally felt like I'd maybe nailed down the starting role, which I'd found tough to do with the amount of quality players that we've had.”

Gareth Anscombe was speaking exclusively in Wales at the World Cup: A Mountain to Climb which airs Thursday at 8:30pm on ITV Cymru Wales.