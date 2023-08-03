A political leaflet raising concerns about Traveller and gypsy sites by the Welsh Secretary has been branded "dangerous" and "outrgaeous".

It comes as police announced they will be reviewing the contents of the leaflet sent by Monmouth MP David TC Davies to his constituents.

The leaflet, titled "Gypsy and Traveller site coming to your area soon!", asked people to fill out a form to gauge their opinion on the proposal to establish sites in their area.

Speaking to ITV Cymru Wales, Lu Thomas from Gypsies and Travellers Wales said that the Welsh Secretary's actions "whip up hate, mistrust and anxiety within communities that then are targeted against the gypsy traveller community who are innocent in all of this.

"There’s nothing wrong with putting these applications in, but whipping up hate and distrust and questions against a protected community is dangerous and that is outrageous", she added.

Gwent Police said they were aware of a leaflet published and distributed in Monmouthshire regarding proposals for a development of a gypsy and traveller site.

Detective Inspector Steve Thomas said: “Officers are reviewing the content of the leaflet and its impact on the Gypsy and Traveller and settled communities in Monmouthshire.

“We take any allegation of discrimination extremely seriously and we’re committed to ensuring our communities are safe places and welcoming for all.”

The Conservative MP has been accused of targeting the Gypsy and Traveller community. Credit: Twitter/@TravellingAhead

In a statement, the Conservative MP said the “location of sites was a legitimate matter for public debate.

“I have also been told that many from the gypsy and Traveller community are also upset at the proposed locations for the sites. This is not a criticism of the gypsy and Traveller community", he added.

Defending his colleague, Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden said Mr Davies was "standing up for his constituents, making their case for them and I totally support his right to do that."

When asked if he thought the language on the leaflet was racist, the deputy PM told Sky News: "No, and I think what David TC Davies was doing was highlighting the failure of the local Labour council to carry out a proper consultation on this, that is entirely what people would expect their local members of Parliament to do."

