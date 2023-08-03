A reward to find those responsible for a man whose death has remained unsolved for more than ten years has been doubled.

Kyle Vaughan, who would have been 35 years old today, disappeared from his home in Newbridge in Caerphilly on 30 December 2012.

Police launched a missing persons investigation which later became a murder inquiry after his car, a silver Peugeot 306, was found damaged and abandoned on the A467 between Crosskeys and Risca on the same day he went missing.

Eight people have been arrested over the years but all have been released without charge with police gathering nearly 900 witness statements during the course of their investigation.

Kyle's body has never been found.

Officers launched an appeal for information, along with a £20,000 reward from Crimestoppers for anyone who may have any information about what happened to Kyle.

Kyle's body has never been found Credit: Gwent Police

Detective Chief Superintendent Nicky Brain from Gwent Police said: “Our investigation into what happened to Kyle remains very much active and we remain in regular contact with his family.

“Officers from our major incident team continue to investigate any information that we receive from members of the public.

“As part of this extensive investigation, we have to date conducted searches in 40 areas, interviewed in excess of 200 people, received more than 180 intelligence logs and taken nearly 900 witness statements.

“Unfortunately though, we still don’t have the answers we need and Kyle’s family, who’ve never given up hope of finding out what happened to him, so desperately want.

“We’re still keen to receive any information that may assist our enquiries, however minor you may feel it is.”

Kyle's family have made several appeals over the years with Kyle's mother pleading for information about her son's death before she died in 2018.

Police have opened an online portal for three months from today for people to submit information.

Kyle's car was found abandoned on the A467 after being involved in a crash

Hayley Fry, Crimestoppers Wales national manager, said: “It is understandably very difficult for Kyle’s family, who are still desperate for answers and to know what really happened.

“We are hoping our renewed appeal and increased reward will remind the public about this case and the important role they can play in seeking justice for Kyle’s family and friends.

“We believe that somebody knows what happened to Kyle.

“If you want to do the right thing - but feel unable to speak directly to the police - please remember that Crimestoppers charity can help.

“We are independent from the police. We have always kept our promise of anonymity, and millions of people have trusted us with their crime information.

“We won’t judge. We don’t ask your name. We just listen to what you know. When you hang up the phone or click send, you’re done. We promise that you will remain completely anonymous.

“Our UK contact centre is open 24/7 on 0800 555 111 or you can complete an anonymous form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

“No-one will know you contacted us, and it could be your information that makes all the difference.”