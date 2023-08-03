A talented teenage rugby player with a "contagious charm" has died from a heart attack.

Joseph Gardiner, 15, from Pyle, died on Monday – a day after reportedly visiting his GP when he began experiencing a shortness of breath.

Family friend Adam Brooke explained how he was "good spirits" and hoped to be out of hospital hours before he died.

"It completely came out of the blue – there was no prior warning or anything," he said.

Mr Brooke recalled how his son spoke to Joseph not so long before he died. Later that evening, he suffered a heart attack.

"He has had a heart defect since birth but nobody ever knew about it because he was never ill," Mr Brooke said.

"Apparently this virus attacks the heart If he didn't have the heart problem it would have just been a cough or a cold that would usually be fine."

Mr Brooke is a member of Pyle RFC and his son played rugby with Joseph.

The teenager was recently named player of the year and was the captain of the under-16s team.

Mr Brooke said Joseph's sudden death had left his family "distraught". The teenager leaves behind his parents and seven siblings.

"It has just hit everyone for six. He was 15, fit and well, he was a talented rugby player.

"He was being chosen for the Welsh boys this year – an absolutely amazing rugby player, really talented. Nobody can believe it," Mr Brooke said.

A fundraiser has been launched to help the teenager's family with funeral costs.

In 48 hours, more than £8,000 has been raised. Hundreds of people have also left messages of condolences.

Mr Brooke said: "The family is going to be struggling so as a community the only thing we could do was help towards the funeral but never in my wildest dreams did I think it would go like that. Everyone has come together."

In a message on its Facebook page, Pyle RFC Mini & Junior Rugby, paid tribute to Joseph.

It read: "It is with our deepest sorrow and huge shock that we as a club announce the tragic loss of our under-16s captain Joseph Gardiner.

"We have lost a gifted, hardworking young man whose contagious charm and eagerness to volunteer his time to others was a remarkable quality.

"The rugby community will sincerely miss Joe. Sending our heartfelt condolences to Helen, John, and the family."

