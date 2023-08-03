The union which represents doctors in Wales has rejected the Welsh Government's latest 5% pay offer.

BMA Cymru said it will decide within the next two weeks whether to ask its members to vote for potential strike action.

The Welsh Government said it was "disappointed" by the decision but that it could not offer any more.

Writing on their Twitter account, the union said: "Welsh Government has offered a 5% uplift for consultants, juniors & SAS drs on the 2008 contract, no uplift for those on the 2021 contract.

"Offer rejected. We'll decide in the next fortnight whether to enter a trade dispute with WG & ballot for industrial action."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “It is disappointing that pay negotiations with the British Medical Association have been halted but we understand the strength of feeling among doctors about the pay offer and the pressures all public sector workers are under due to the cost-of-living crisis.

“Without additional funding from the UK Government, there are inevitably limits to how far we can go in Wales. We continue to press it to pass on the funding necessary for full and fair pay rises for public sector workers.

“While we would wish to address the pay restoration ambitions of our vital medical staff, our offer is at the limits of the finances available to us and reflects the position reached with the other health unions for this year.

“We remain committed to working in social partnership with the British Medical Association and are available for further talks at any stage.”

It comes after a year of pay negotiations and strikes within the Welsh NHS.

Some unions, such as The Royal College of Midwives, Unison and GMB have decided to accept the most recent terms put forward by the Welsh Government.

The Royal College of Nursing is currently balloting its members on the deal it's negotiated including a number of "non-pay" improvements to the "working lives of nursing staff".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...