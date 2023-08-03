A brand new live digital map has been launched showing customers exactly where their train is.

Launched by Transport for Wales, the map has been described as "fantastic" by rail bosses.

It shows the location of every TfW train and allows customers to view a train's journey in real time and see the expected arrival time at each station on its route.

How does it work?

Each train is colour coded depending on whether it is running on time, slightly delayed or delayed by more than 10 minutes.

Passengers can also see what that delay might mean for arrival times at stations further down the line.

Passengers can see where their train moving on the map. Credit: Transport for Wales & Signalbox

Teleri Evans, Customer Information Strategy Manager for Transport for Wales said the rail operator is “passionate” about using new technology to improve customer experience.

She said: “We know our customers want the latest information made available to them while travelling to feel confident that they know what’s going on.

“Whether you’re sat on a train and want to get your bearings or are waiting at a station and wondering where your train is, the right information really can give you peace of mind.

“This fantastic live digital map shows exactly where you are and also any other trains you might be looking to connect to.”

Later this year, technology will incorporate GPS data from trains to provide an even more accurate picture of where the train is, TfW said.

It has been developed by rail technology innovator, Signalbox, using live data to estimate the location of trains as they pass key points on the tracks.

Toby Webb, Founder of Signalbox said: “We know that travellers are reassured by seeing the progress of their journey in real time on a map, and find it useful to share with friends and family.

"Until now, rail has lagged behind other industries in offering interactive live maps for its passengers.

"It’s been exciting to work with Transport for Wales to deliver this new tool that incorporates the best bits of Signalbox technology to detect, map and share trains in Wales."

You can view the map here.

