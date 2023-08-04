The body of a man found on an Anglesey beach has been identified as missing man Gareth Bowen.

The 46-year-old from Broughton, Flintshire, was reported to have been swept into the sea from rocks in Trearddur Bay, Anglesey on 29 Saturday July, shortly after 7pm.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police confirmed: "The body of a man found on a beach in Rhoscolyn on Wednesday, August 2nd, has been identified as Gareth Bowen.

"We continue to work closely with the Coroner, and his family have been informed."

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Gibson said: "Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this incredibly difficult time."

Earlier this week, Mr Bowen's family thanked the agencies involved in the searches.

In a statement, Gareth’s mother, Lorraine, said: “Our family are extremely grateful for the searches and effort undertaken by all of the agencies involved in the searches to find Gareth since Saturday evening.”

A fundraiser has been set up to give back to the RNLI teams involved in the search effort.