Wilko announced it's set to appoint administrators plunging the jobs of around a thousand workers in Wales into doubt, as Gwennan Campbell reports.

Plans announced by Wilko to appoint administrators, with nearly 30 shops across Wales at risk, could be seen as yet another blow to the bedrock of our towns and cities - the high street.

But for local business owners in Pontypool, the potential loss of another popular chain, doesn't fill them with fear.

Gaynor James, who runs a baby clothes business said she's confident that the town will continue to see shoppers on the high street.

"It is sad for the staff of Pontypool branch, but Pontypool has got probably more independent stores than any other Valleys town.

"We've got loads of independent stores in the market all the way down the town. We're a very good community and will help each other out.

"I'm positive that this town will still run. I've got no concerns because the customers will still come in to Pontypool to go to our independent stores", she told ITV Cymru Wales.

Wilko, a Nottinghamshire-based firm, filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators at the High Court on 3 August.Currently there are 29 Wilko stores in Wales, with around a thousand jobs at risk.

Wilko chief executive Mark Jackson said: “While we can confirm we’ve had a significant level of interest, including indicative offers that we believe would meet all our financial criteria to recapitalise the business, at present we don’t today have an offer that provides the necessary liquidity in the time we have available, given the mounting cash pressures we’re faced with."

But whilst shop owners aren't fearful for Pontypool's future, locals are not so pleased.

One said: "It will be devastating because there's not a lot here as it is. Wilko does nearly everything really, and I don't want it to go".

Another said: "It's a pity really because it's a nice little town."

Paul McGuire, a GMB Union rep for Wales said he was holding out hope the business will be bought and jobs will be saved.

"It's been very challenging post Covid. We have the cost of living crisis and unfortunately Wilko hasn't been immune to these challenges. Nationally there's around 12,000 members at risk.

"Within Wales, the figure is around 1,000 as we have stores and the distribution centre, so discussions are ongoing with potential buyers and hopefully Wilko will be successful in securing investments.

"Wilko is a loved brand and we want to secure the future of the business and also the jobs of our fantastic workers.

"At the moment is it's about gauging where we're at. But currently it's a waiting game for us."

Where are Wales' Wilko branches that are at risk?

Aberdare (1)

Abergavenny (1)

Ammanford (1)

Barry (1)

Blackwood (1)

Bridgend (2)

Cardiff (3)

Carmarthen (1)

Chepstow (1)

Cwmbran (1)

Holyhead (1)

Llandudno (1)

Llanelli (1)

Merthyr Tydfil (1)

Neath (1)

Newport (1)

Pembroke Dock (1)

Pontypool (1)

Port Talbot (1)

Porthmadog (1)

Pwllheli (1)

Rhyl (1)

Swansea (1)

Wrexham (1)

