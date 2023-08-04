People across Wales who have plans in coastal areas this weekend are being warned of severe gale force winds that could pose a risk to life.

More than 60mph gales are expected in coastal areas with up to 40mph winds more inland.

Storm Antoni has been named by the UK Met Office with a yellow warning in force for large parts of Wales.

It is only the third storm in August to be named since 2016. The others were Storm Ellen and Storm Francis in 2020 and 2021.

The warning comes into force on Saturday (5 August) at 8am and expires at 8pm.

The Met Office only names storms when it deems them to be impactful, ITV Cymru Wales' weather presenter Ruth Dodsworth said.

This time of year means there are more people with plans outside and along with busy travel networks, the Met Office said these factors resulted in the storm being named.

What can we expect?

The Met Office is reporting that there could be:

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

Delays and cancellations for public transport, flights and ferry services

Closures to some roads and bridges

Power cuts with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

The warning comes into force on Saturday, 5 August at 8am and expires at 8pm.

It has been nearly a year since the last named storm by the British Met Office.

However, with the winds expected to be so strong, it will move across the country quite quickly, leaving a more improving weather picture from Sunday onwards.

The Met Office said there is "a strong chance of disruption for those within the warning areas".

Steve Willington, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, said: “Storm Antoni will bring some potentially disruptive weather on Saturday as it moves from west to east.

"The strongest winds will affect parts of southwest Wales, where exposed coasts and high ground could see gusts in excess of 60mph.

"In these areas, gusts inland could reach 50-55mph for a time.

"These windy conditions will likely coincide with high tides which will present an additional challenge for coastal areas.

“Busy travel networks at this time of year and the possibility of people having made plans to be outside have resulted in the system meeting our criteria for naming, with a strong chance of disruption for those within the warning areas.”

