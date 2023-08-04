Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Wales reporter, Richard Morgan

The daughter of a woman who was brutally killed by a stranger in her home has described the 'unforgettable' moment she discovered her mothers body.

65-year-old June Fox-Roberts was killed by Luke Deeley, 25, in her Llantwit Fardre home on 21 November 2021.

It was one of Ms Fox-Roberts' daughters, Abi, who found her mother, who had been dismembered with an axe - a moment she says she will never forget.

"I'll never get those images out of my head. That's something that I've got to live with now for the rest of my life is what I walked into." Abi told ITV1's Code Blue documentary.

Trish described hearing rumours that she was involved in her mothers death as "hurtful". Credit: ITV

Reflecting on her mother's life, Abi continued: "She just loved people, she loved talking, she loved communicating and she just had a lot of heart. She loved being a mum as well and a grandparent.

"She was an unforgettable person."

Before officers caught the man responsible for Ms Fox-Roberts' death, rumours started swirling that June's daughter Trish had been involved.

"Everything I have is from my mum. We were each other's world", Trish said.

"It was quite hurtful that people actually think I'm capable of doing something like that."

Her sister Abi recalled that time as "the worst of their lives", saying she "couldn't believe that people would do that, would put pictures up of someone going through the worst time of their life and the damage that it was causing was absolutely horrendous."

But then Deeley was found by police and arrested two days after the killing and charged with murder.

Police found Luke Deeley two days after he killed June. Credit: ITV

Deeley had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and due to the nature of his illness, the Crown accepted his plea to the manslaughter of Mrs Fox-Roberts by reason of diminished responsibility.

The former art student, who was not known to Ms Fox-Roberts, received an indefinite hospital order with restrictions.

He was detained in a high-security hospital.

In a statement issued afterwards, Mrs Fox-Roberts’ family said they were "heartbroken" and their world "imploded" with her death.

“June was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and loved spending time with her extended family,” he said.

“And she was generous, if anyone had a problem, she would do anything in her power to help – which makes it so much harder to accept Luke could be so cruel to her for no reason.”

Code Blue: The Killing of June Fox-Roberts is available to watch on ITVX.

