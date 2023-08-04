The jury in a trial of a serving Gwent Police officer accused of sexually assaulting a young girl have failed to reach a verdict.

John Stringer, 41, has been on trial for four days at Cardiff Crown Court and denied all five allegations against him.

The charges include two counts of sexual assault by touching, two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and one count of causing a child to watch a sexual act.

After nearly seven hours of deliberating, the jury of five men and seven women failed to reach a majority verdict.

The jury forewoman told Judge Daniel Williams KC that even if they had more time, they would not be able to reach a decision.

The judge thanked the jury for their time, whilst the victim's family appeared shocked by the outcome.

“It is not uncommon for juries not to be able to reach a unanimous or majority verdict. Can I thank you for the obvious care and attention that you have given this case? When you sit as jurors you have to make a number of sacrifices.

“You might think you haven’t done the job because you haven’t been able to reach a verdict, but the court is satisfied with the service that you have given,” Judge Daniel Williams KC told the jury.

The Crown Prosecution Service has until 11 August to decide whether to retry the case.