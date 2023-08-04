Play Brightcove video

Elaine Theaker and Huw Carden speak to ITV News after finishing the challenge

Two Welsh thrill seekers have arrived back on land after rowing in the Pacific Ocean for seven weeks.

Elaine Theaker, 60, and Huw Carden, 63, spent 51 days with three others in their boat, known as the Flyin’ Fish.

They were taking part in ‘The World’s Toughest Row’ which saw them leave Monterey Bay in California on 12 June to complete the 2,800-mile journey to Kauai in Hawaii.

They spoke to ITV News just days after arriving back on land. Credit: ITV News Wales

Ms Theaker, a retired solicitor from Abergavenny, celebrated her 60th birthday on board the boat.

Instead of a birthday cake and candles, she settled for dehydrated fish in parsley sauce, mashed potato and sweets for dessert.

She raised money for four national air ambulance crews, including the Wales Air Ambulance, and SSAFA - the Armed Forces Charity, with sponsorship from Hodge.

It was not all plain sailing though as the team lost their rudder because of a storm, leaving them stranded.

This was the moment the group finished the challenge in Hawaii. Credit: World's Toughest Row on YouTube

The storm left them drifting for five days and it was not until weather conditions improved that the rudder was replaced, allowing them to carry on with the challenge.

Speaking to ITV News, Ms Theaker said: "Four days into the row I had my 60th birthday. I thought shall I book a cruise? No. Shall I row? Yes, why not."

Mr Carden explained that he has broken a record for the oldest person to row the route they did, at the age of 63.

He said: "Age is just a number. If you want to do it, do it. This is my first row, thanks to this lady here [Elaine], over a coffee last year, that's how it started.

"Would I row an ocean again at the age of 63, yes I would, most certainly because it was a very humbling experience."

