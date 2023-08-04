The biggest seagrass restoration project in UK has begun in North Wales.

One million seeds will be collected off the north Wales coast this month in a pioneering project which is making waves to tackle the global climate and nature crisis.

So what is seagrass and why is it important?

What is seagrass?

Seagrass are the only flowering plants which grow in marine environments. It has the potential to play a vital role in our response to the climate and nature crisis.

The UK has lost up to 90% of its seagrass meadows in the past century, which has had negative consequences for the health and resilience of our coastal systems.

A single hectare of Welsh seagrass meadow has been found to contain 4,700 more fish and 28 million more invertebrates than bare sediment.

Seagrass is very effective at absorbing and storing carbon dioxide and globally seagrass accounts for between 10-18% of total ocean carbon storage despite covering less than 0.1% of the seafloor.

A single hectare of Welsh seagrass meadow has been found to contain 4,700 more fish. Credit: WWF

How can it help restore our oceans?

Healthy seagrass meadows are critical for biodiversity - they provide nursery grounds for commercially important fish such as cod, and habitat for a range of species from octopus to seals.

Seagrass is also important in tackling the climate crisis as it is very effective at absorbing carbon and healthy meadows can help protect communities from the impacts of coastal erosion and help improve water quality.

Dr Richard Unsworth, Chief Scientific Officer at Project Seagrass, Assistant Professor Swansea University and Project Lead Principle Investigator said: "Seagrass is amazing because what it supports is an amazing wealth of animal life.

"Seagrass can be restored, our UK seas are in a terrible state but we can actually take measures to restore them."

Dr Richard Unsworth said seagrass is "amazing" at supporting animal life. Credit: WWF

What is the Seagrass Ocean Rescue project?

The project was launched in North Wales last summer. It aims to plant five million seeds across ten hectares, with the support of communities in Pen Llŷn and Ynys Môn by 2026.

In December, the project was granted a marine licence to conduct restoration trials after being awarded a £1 million grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

This month, Seagrass Ocean Rescue will collect approximately 1 million seagrass seeds at Porthdinllaen with the help of local volunteers.

The seeds collected this week will be planted at sites on Anglesey and Pen Llŷn next year.

The project has already planted over 100,000 seeds this Spring at selected sites on the coast of Pen Llŷn.

Ricardo Zanre said the project is the first attempt in the UK to do large scale restoration of seagrass. Credit: WWF

How is it helping the local community?

The project is designed and delivered with the local community and the sites selected based on input from local people and ecological considerations.

Through the Ocean Rescue Champions programme, young people aged between 11-16 from Ynys Môn can develop skills to be leaders in their communities for practical conservation and community engagement.

They will take an active part in the seed collection and safeguarding the restored seagrass meadows for future generations.

Nia Hâf Jones, Living Seas Manager at North Wales Wildlife Trust, said it is an "incredible opportunity" for people of all ages to get involved in marine conservation efforts in North Wales.

"It’s been really fantastic to see the people involved in this project already becoming so passionate for seagrass and its conservation." She said.

Ms Jones added: "Through our Ocean Rescue Champions and Mentoring Scheme we’ve been providing young people in North Wales the opportunity to gain invaluable knowledge, skills and confidence to become passionate advocates for seagrass.

"We’re particularly proud to be working with these young people who are involved in every stage of the project from seed collecting to planting to engaging with local communities”.

The project is designed and delivered with the local community. Credit: WWF

Ricardo Zanre, Marine Programme Manager, WWF UK said the project is the first attempt in the UK to do large scale restoration of seagrass.

"What we're hoping is the particular model that we're developing here in conjunction with Swansea University - once we prove the success, we're going try and roll that out across the country and potentially across the world as a model to do large scale restoration." He explained.

"Projects like the restoration of seagrass are so important because we're providing a model of how we can actually restore nature as a solution to the biodiversity and climate crisis that we're facing right now."

Wales Minister for Climate Change, Julie James MS said: “It is exciting to see the Seagrass Ocean Rescue project launching in Wales. Seagrass is an understated hero that provides a vital habitat for wildlife, filters our water, protects us against floods, and acts as an incredibly efficient carbon storage system.

“Our programme for government commitment to saltmarsh and seagrass is reflective of their importance to Welsh biodiversity and the need to tackle the climate emergency.”

