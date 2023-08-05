The body of a missing 21-year-old man has been found, police have confirmed.

Evan Monk, 21, was reported as missing to Gwent Police on Wednesday, 2 August. A body found in woodland near Caerwent the following evening was identified to be him.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "The body of a man was discovered in woodland near Caerwent at around 7pm on Thursday 3 August.

"Formal identification has taken place and the man was identified at Evan Monk, 21, from Undy, who was reported as missing to Gwent Police on Wednesday 2 August.

His next of kin have been informed.

"We’re not treating the death as suspicious at this time, and a report has been prepared for the coroner."

