Hollywood star Hugh Jackman turned up to show his support as Wrexham returned to the Football League after 15 years.

Celebrity club owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were joined by the Wolverine star at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground to cheer on the players.

Fans have been waiting years for this moment as the team take on Milton Keynes Dons FC in their first game in League Two.

Jackman isn't the only big name to have shown his support at the Racecourse. He joins the likes of Will Ferrel, Paul Rudd, and Emma Corrin, who have all recently come to the city to cheer on the team.

Tweeting two pictures of himself, one with Reynolds and one with McElhenney, Jackman said: "Finally snagged an invite. Thanks Wrex."

Rob McElhenney shared a photo on Twitter of himself and Jackman at the Racecourse, jokingly writing: "Is the Co-Chairman transfer window still open?"

Fellow owner Ryan Reynolds also shared his excitement ahead of the game, tweeting: "One day at a time. And today is that time. EFL, here we come."

In their next game, Wrexham are set to face AFC Wimbledon on Saturday 12.

Wrexham's August fixtures:

August 5 - Wrexham AFC vs MK Dons will kick off from 3:00pm.

August 12- AFC Wimbledon vs Wrexham AFC from 3:00pm.

August 15- Walsall vs Wrexham AFC from 7:45pm.

August 19- Barrow vs Wrexham AFC from 3:00pm

