A man has been taken to hospital in what is thought to be a " life-threatening" condition following a crash on the A467.

The road was closed between Brynmawr and Blaina on Saturday morning and motorists were advised by police to find alternative routes for their journey.

The Welsh Ambulance Service (WAS) confirmed a team including a paramedic in a car as well as a Helimed, were called to the scene after reports of a crash involving one car.

A spokeswoman for the WAS said: "One crew transported one person to the Heath [University Hospital Wales, Cardiff]."

In a statement, Gwent Police told ITV Wales: " We've attended a report of a road traffic collision, involving one car, on the A467 in Nantyglo, Brynmawr, at around 6.45am on Saturday 5 August.

"A 23-year-old man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment and his condition is thought to be life-threatening.

"The A467 is currently closed in both directions between Blaina and Brynmawr and the investigation is ongoing.

"Personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Welsh Ambulance Service have also attended."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...