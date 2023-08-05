Wales defeated England 20-9 in a hugely encouraging Summer series match at the Principality Stadium.

After a cagey first half, the home team looked the better side in the second half, tries from Gareth Davies and George North - plus ten points from the boot of cap centurion Leigh Halfpenny - enough to see them home.

An injury to hooker Ryan Elias was the only cloud on an otherwise positive day in Cardiff.

The teams went head-to-head in the first match of a Rugby World Cup warm-up double-header, with the sequel to come next Saturday at Twickenham.

Wales v England: Crisis has given Welsh rugby opportunity for special things to happen says Gatland

For England, it was the final match before they name their 33-man World Cup squad on Monday. Wales will name their squad later this month after their match against South Africa on 19 August.

Wales' players celebrate after Gareth Davies scored the first try of the game Credit: PA

An experimental-looking Wales team saw debuts for Cardiff front row duo Corey Domachowski and Keiron Assiratti; while Scarlets playmaker Sam Costelow was handed the number 10 shirt inside another newcomer, Harlequins centre Max Llewellyn.

Elsewhere, with Ken Owens absent through injury, Ospreys open side Jac Morgan captained the side, while there was a 100th cap for Leigh Halfpenny - the 34 year old fullback just one of two survivors from the 2011 World Cup alongside centre George North.

And it was the trusty Halfpenny boot that kept Wales in business in the first half, the Scarlet with two penalties to draw Wales level after Marcus Smith had kicked England to a 6-0 lead.

Louis Rees-Zammit had the best opportunity for the men in red, the winger brought down by a last-ditch tackle, while his counterpart Max Mallins came closest for England.

A third penalty for Smith gave England a slender lead at half time.

But after the break Wales looked the fitter and slicker team. First Captain Morgan made an outstanding break to put scrum half Gareth Davies in.

Wales' Leigh Halfpenny (left) and England's Freddie Steward hug after the match Credit: PA

10 minutes later a kick through from Dan Biggar - on for the promising Costelow at outside half - led to a wave of Welsh attacks, George North eventually crossing following a concerted period of Welsh pressure. Halfpenny converted both tries to put Wales clear at 20 - 9.

Biggar was again at the heart of things for the next Welsh chance, feeding Rees-Zammit on the right. It appeared the winger's chip was too strong, but his sheer pace allowed him to beat Freddie Steward to the bounce, only to be denied by a knock on in goal.

20-9 to Wales it finished, with Warren Gatland the most satisfied coach ahead of the rematch in South West London next weekend.

Wales - tries: Davies, North; penalties: Halfpenny (2); conversions: Halfpenny (2)

England - penalties: Smith (3)