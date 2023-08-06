Cardiff City 2-2 Leeds United: Last-gasp equaliser denies Cardiff win

Cardiff City was denied an opening-day victory after a last-minute equaliser for Leeds United.

Crysencio Summerville's added-time equaliser saw Daniel Farke's team fight back from 2-0 to draw with the Bluebirds.

Goals from debutants Josh Bowler and Ike Ugbo looked to put the Bluebirds in front before the break, which was followed by a headed goal from Leeds captain Liam Cooper.

But, just when the Bluebirds thought they had done enough, Summerville scored in the 95th minute, making it a draw.

After a strong start for Cardiff, with two goals in the bag, the hosts had managed to pull back less than three minutes into the second half with Cooper's goal - although he was taken off on a stretcher after appearing to land awkwardly.

Both teams will be back on Wednesday, 9 August for the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Leeds will play Shrewsbury at Elland Road, while Cardiff take on Colchester at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.