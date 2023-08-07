Injuries sustained by paedophile Ian Watkins after he was reportedly stabbed in prison are not life-threatening, police have said.

The disgraced Welsh rock star and former Lostprophets frontman, who is serving 29 years in jail for a string of child sex offences, was assaulted at HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire at the weekend.

A source told the Mirror he had been taken hostage by three other inmates on Saturday morning.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Police are investigating an incident which took place on Saturday at HMP Wakefield.

“We are unable to comment further while the police investigate.”

Depraved Watkins is being held at HMP Wakefield

West Yorkshire Police confirmed he was taken to hospital where his injuries are not understood to be life-threatening and enquiries are ongoing.

Watkins, 46, was jailed for 29 years in December 2013 with a further six years on licence, after admitting a string of sex offences – including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby.

The disgraced singer was arrested following the execution of a drugs warrant at his Pontypridd home on September 21 2012 when a large number of computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized.

Analysis of the equipment uncovered Watkins’ depraved behaviour.