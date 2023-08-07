Next year's Eisteddfod will be held in Pontypridd and organisers say it will be accessible for people across Wales.

The main focus of events, including most activities and pavilions, will be in the town's Ynysangharad War Memorial Park.

Welcoming the news, Andrew Morgan, the leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf council, said the town has "excellent transport links".

This year's event is currently underway in Boduan near Pwllheli.

He referenced the South Wales Metro, which when finished, will see more than 20 tram trains run through the town's train station, connecting the valleys and Cardiff.

"The Eisteddfod is for you, it’s for me, it’s for all of us," Cllr Morgan added.

However, some local residents have raised questions on social media about the town's ability to cope with parking.

In 1946, the late Queen Elizabeth II was initiated as a bard during the National Eisteddfod of Wales in Mountain Ash. Credit: PA Images

The county borough of Rhondda Cynon Taf has a long history with the event.

It hosted the first modern-day Eisteddfod in 1861 and Aberdare was home to the last local one in 1956, according to organisers.

The late Queen also went to the 1946 Eisteddfod in Mountain Ash, when as Princess Elizabeth, she was awarded the bardic title ‘Elizabeth O Windsor’ in a special ceremony.

Next year's event will be held between Saturday 3 and 10 August.

